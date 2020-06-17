WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Town Council accepted the resignation of Wastewater Superintendent Chad Reynolds during an executive session earlier this month.
Reynolds, who has served as the wastewater superintendent for 18 years, submitted his resignation effective immediately. According to Clerk/Treasurer Pam Bennett, Reynolds received a job offer that “he couldn’t pass up.”
The town has advertised the job opening for wastewater/street department position and is expecting to begin interviews within the next few weeks.
At this time, newly hired office administrator Abigail Ewen has taken on the responsibility of wastewater. Prior to Reynolds’ resignation letter, Ewen was trained on wastewater testing.
“Chad was a vital part of Wolcott for eighteen years,” Bennett said. “He will be missed. We want to wish him the best in his new adventure. He will do a great job.”
The resignation comes amid the town’s plans to build a new wastewater treatment plant that will triple the capacity of the current facility. It is expected to offer services to nearby Mid-America Commerce Park on the west side of town and handle 600,000 gallons per day — about 200,000 for the town and 400,000 for the commerce park.