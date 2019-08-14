WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Town Council is working on ways to use multiple revenue streams for its planned upgrade of the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
With help from various sources, Wolcott will be upgrading the plant to handle 600,000 gallons a day, with 200,000 belonging to the town and 400,000 to Mid-America Commerce Park.
Vincent Sommers of Commonwealth Engineering has been overseeing the financial preparations for the project. He is hoping that it will meet its goal of $8.9 million in the near future, if the current financial plans fall into place.
Of that $8.9 million, money is coming in through a combination of loans, grants and contributions from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) out of Chicago, the White County Government, a community development block grant from the Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) in Indianapolis and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s office of Rural Development.
“Basically we’re meshing about four funding programs all in one project,” Sommers said. “Sometimes it’s like herding cats.”
The USDA’s office of Rural Development recently approved loans and grants for the project.
“We filed an application two months ago,” Sommers said. “And they processed it as quick as I’ve every seen it.”
The OCRA and EDA portions have not yet been approved.
“We hope to have all the financing done by January of 2020,” Sommers said. “The next thing is going to be approval of the EDA, and the last thing with be CDBG (or OCRA).”
Though Sommers admits the process of collecting the needed financing from various sources has been complicated, he is optimistic that everything will line up according to the current schedule.
“January of 2020, we should have all our financing put together,” he said. “And then we’ll begin the project shortly afterwards. I put a lengthy schedule together showing how all these things can intertwine. It’s worked out well.”