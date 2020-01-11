WOLCOTT — Three newcomers and two returning members took their seats Tuesday for the first meeting of 2020 of the Wolcott Town Council.
The new council members Jerry Lietz, Darwin Miller and Cameron Emond were sworn in by the town’s new clerk-treasurer Pam Bennett.
Returning councilmen Richard A Lynn and Michael Johnson were also present.
Johnson was appointed again as council president while Emond was selected as the town council’s vice-president.
Lietz was appointed to White County Area Plan/Zoning Commission, Miller volunteered for the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation, and Waste and Storm Water Superintendent Chad Reynolds volunteered to remain on the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission.
Following the appointments the council quickly began checking items off their agenda and making plans for the future.
Initially, Bennett approached the council members with many requests to aide her in training to execute her position. She requested to retain previous clerk-treasurer Linda Bazjatt as a consultant for the town on a as-needed basis, costing the town $25 per hour for her services.
Bennett also requested to have Melanie Berger, Winamac’s town clerk-treasurer, train her in reconciliation of the Wolcott’s checkbook. Her fees are $70 per hour and should only be a one full day of training.
Bennett said because she is being trained to do the work herself, the town will no longer renew its contract with Charlene Brown for those services and will save the town $6,000 a year.
“I am trying to cut expenses any way I can in the office,” Bennett said.
The town office will also be closed Jan. 14-16 while Bennett and Breanna Wood attend the Keystone Office Training for office staff to learn abouot payroll and bill pay, along with other clerical tasks of a town.
Following the training, the town hall will be closed Jan. 21-23 for officials to attend the Newly Elected Official Boot Camp in Indianapolis.