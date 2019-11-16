WOLCOTT — Three longtime residents of Wolcott were elected last week as new town council members for 2020.
Jerry R. Lietz, Darwin L. Miller and Cameron L. Emond came out on top in in the Nov. 5 municipal election for three open town council seats.
With 402 total votes, Lietz brought in 98, Emond garnered 81 and Miller tallied 78.
Leitz has served on the Anson Wolcott Historical Society Board of Directors for several years. He enjoys delivering soup Saturday mornings for the local ministry and has a special interest in caring for Wolcott’s Public Library landscape.
“One of my greatest interests in being a councilman is being a part of shaping the future of my town,” he said.
His top three priorities, he said, are maintaining current businesses in Wolcott, growing opportunities for new businesses and industries, and to make Wolcott an appealing place to live.
“With the current upgrades to utilities, Wolcott has the capacity to handle growth. The commerce park offers possibilities for growth, but also has its challenges,” he said. “I hope to encourage our board to maintain a positive and friendly atmosphere to address issues associated with living in a small town.”
Leitz said he wants improve communication between town hall, Wolcott residents and its community organizations. He also wants to improve the condition of existing buildings.
While Leitz has no experience with politics, his father served as mayor for several years in Wapakoneta, Ohio — his hometown.
“My overall goals as a member of town council is to be a good listener, be open minded, be fair, and learn more about our town and its operation, as well as the people,” he said.
Emond, 20, is the youngest member of the town council. He graduated from Tri County High School two years ago and volunteers for the Fourth of July festival.
“As a councilman, I look forward to holding people accountable for their duties,” he said. “I want the town to work for the people, and I want to make sure that what is said is what gets done.”
Emond said the most important thing for him is to ensure “the town looks good.”
“I want to see the streets maintained. I want the town to be clean and look good,’ he said. “I also hope to see the relationships between the community and the town grow.”
Although Emond has no political experience, he noted he was raised in Wolcott and has no plans to move away.
“This is my home and I hope to help it thrive,” he said.
Miller serves on the Wolcott Fourth of July Festival committee and Wolcott Mainstreet. He also spends his free time beautifying the town in any way he can.
Miller said his vision can be summed up in one word.
“Pride,” he said. “I just want to see our town pride show through. I want to encourage more involvement from citizens. I want the town council to be involved with the people. I want to see our community work together.”
Miller’s priorities as a town councilman include making Wolcott “look good,” see more businesses along Main Street and for residents to help businesses “give storefronts a face lift.”
“I would like to see (existing businesses) not be used as storage (areas) or have boarded-up windows,” he said. “I would like to see all the town boards working together for the good of the community, and I would like to see our buildings be cared for and maintained.”
The three new council members will begin their term at the first meeting of the year Jan. 6, 2020.