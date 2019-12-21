WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Town Council has tabled a proposed rate change for its water and sewer system development charge until January.
The board briefly discussed the system development charge and voted to table the rate change until the new board takes office.
The system development charge is a fee collected when a new connection is made to the town’s water or sewer system. The charge is used to fund new streets, sanitary sewers and water systems. The town currently charges based on size of the lines.
There are also sewer and water tap fees on top of the system development charge. The town’s current system development charge is roughly $2,783 for regular lines, $1,225 or actual cost for water tap, and $2,250 for wastewater tap fee.
The study that could be conducted was again the topic of discussion during December’s town board meeting. According to clerk treasurer, Linda Bajzatt, the board did not table the study decision and the town needs to respond to BakerTilly Municipal Advisors. The study would cost the town $6,500. Many of the board members felt that the study was costly and were unsure if it was necessary. After consideration, the board voted to negotiate the price due to having a study conducted just three years ago.
During public comment time, town resident Carey Jordan discussed his recent bill regarding his water tap fee and system development charge. His concern is his building has been standing in Wolcott for 60 years. He shared history about the building and how the town council verbally negotiated in 1964 to allow the building to hook to another building’s meter.
His concern now is if he was to sell the building, he could not do so with it being hooked up to someone else’s water meter.
“I have paid my fair share for the water all these years, just to a different person because we are sharing the meter and now I really don’t think it’s fair that I have to pay $5,300 to hook up to the water,” Jordan said. “I will pay the water tap fees but this system charge is what is bothering me.”
Jordan is requesting that the town consider waiving the system development charge for him.
Town Attorney Jacob Ahler said the ordinance is what stands, but the town can amend it to address the issue. He also agreed to look into grandfathering laws. The town voted to place a hold on Jordan’s system development charge fee while Ahler looks into grandfathering laws.
In other business:
- The Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department will welcome people from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 21 to visit and take photos with Santa at the fire station at 116 S. Range St., Wolcott.
- Wolcott Fire Chief Ken Burns shared a letter from the Community Foundation of White County on behalf of Donald Dolick about a fund that was set up to be used upon Dolick’s death. One of his charitable donations is earmarked for the Wolcott Fire Department.
- The board appointed newly elected councilman Jerry Leitz to be the Wolcott representative for the White County Advisory Council on small-town affairs. Leitz was the only volunteer for the position. His one-year term will begin Jan. 1 and expire Dec. 31, 2020.