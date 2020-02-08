WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Town Council plans to conduct a public hearing next month regarding an increase in water bill late fees.
During Monday’s meeting, the town council set 6 p.m. March 3 as the time for the public hearing, which will take place prior to the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The town is considering raising water bill late fees to be within the state standard recommended fees schedule. The current late fees are $15, or 10 percent — whichever is greater. The council will be discussing the fees rising to $25, or 10 percent — whichever is greater.
Council members hope to hear public comments before discussing and voting on the matter.
In other business:
• Katrina Dye asked the council for donations for the Tri-County Parent Teacher Organizations (PTO) Winter Carnival. Dye said the Winter Carnival is a considerable fundraiser for the school. The last time the event was hosted, it brought in more than $6,000 in profit. The council approved a $500 donation to help cover expenses for the PTO.
• The council approved using a system to send out its billing statements. During a recent training, the town clerk learned that they can switch to an automated system that would charge 21 cents per bill. It currently costs the town 50 cents to mail bills, late fees, disconnect letters, etc. The service would cost $1,175 to implement. Once installed, the town estimates it will save $263.50 each month. This would also allow residents to pay online, over the phone via check, as well as automatic pay. Payments can still be made at the town hall after the new system is set up.
• The council approved the hiring of Abby Ewen, agreeing to pay $12.50 an hour. The reasoning is due to the extensive trainings in which the clerk and deputy clerk will be participating. Rather than closing the office three to five days at a time, Ewen will answer calls and assist in the office.
• Wolcott Town Hall will now be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. and Columbus Day after the council approved adding them to the paid holiday list. According to Clerk-Treasurer Pam Bennett, the town cannot hold money overnight due to the banks being closed. The motion carried, 2-1, with council member Richard Lynn opposing. Lynn disputed the idea saying, “There is work that can be done in the office, even if you cannot accept money. I disagree with closing because it is just adding that to the benefits package. We are just making it that much better. I think you lock the doors and do office work.”
• Town Marshall Jim Herre said he received a quote for another solar speed zone light. The town will receive an $800 discount this time around. The last one cost $3,250. He would like to see it added on the south end of town.