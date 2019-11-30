WOLCOTT — The spirit of holidays will soon arrive in downtown Wolcott.
Wolcott’s annual Winter Wonderland Festival will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 and will feature a day filled with events and activities.
“The community loves coming together to host events like this,” Remington Wolcott Community Development Director Sandy Miller said. “It shows how important it is to work together to benefit our community”
Preceding the day will be a Merry and Bright celebration to light up the town with Christmas lights, and out-of-town judges are expected in Wolcott on Dec. 5 to judge the Home Decorating Competition.
The categories in the Home Decorating Competition include “Most Elegant and Traditional with a Flare,” “Meet the Griswolds — Loud and Bold” and “Be Unique — Freestyle Design.” The winners will receive a cash prize. There will be one winner chosen for each of the three categories.
On Dec. 7, activities will start at 7 a.m. at the Wolcott Cafe. For $5, children will receive a doughnut and hot cocoa with Santa. There will also be a spot for families to take pictures.
Then from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a craft market in the Tri-County Intermediate School gymnasium, where many local vendors and crafters that have special gifts available for shoppers’ next unique Christmas gift.
From 3-6 p.m., there is a pulled pork dinner, sponsored by Trenton and Leak Hensler, at Wolcott Christian Church, where there will also be a bake sale benefiting Wolcott Main Street.
At 5 p.m., there will be a Golf Cart Decorating contest sponsored by GT Golf Carts. The theme is “Winter Wonderland.” They will parade through town showing off their golf carts and be entered to win one of three cash prizes.
Starting at 6 p.m., the Nymyer Family of Violinists will begin performing at Roots Pub and Eatery. Simultaneously, Little Miss Snowflake winner Campbell Begely will light the town tree, and winners will be announced for the home decorating contest, golf cart contest, and wreath contest at the pocket park.
“(The event) shows how wonderful the pocket park space has been in benefiting our community as a gathering space for families and neighbors,” Miller said.
Following the announcements, there will be children’s crafts and letters to Santa at the Bank of Wolcott and a chance to prepare reindeer chow at the Family Health Clinic.
To end the evening, there will be a live Nativity scene in the pocket park from 7-7:45 p.m. and a Chinese lantern release at Wolcott Elevator.
“We all look forward to community events that bring us together as neighbors,” Miller said. “We want to spread hope and spirit of giving with this event.”