WOLCOTT — More than two dozen people packed the Wolcott Town Council meeting to share their ideas and concerns about the 2020 budget.
Clerk Treasurer Linda Bajzatt shared some details of the proposed budget with the room and explained how she came up with it.
According to Bajzatt, the town’s adjusted tax levy is $337,904 — the amount of money needed to cover the town’s anticipated expenses.
“The budget shows that we are under our max levy by about $5,000,” she said. “The town’s assessed value is $24,017,662. I usually figure the tax rate on 90 percent of that.”
Bajzatt added that taxes will be about $1.54 on every $100, but “it will probably be less since I do our rate based on 90 percent of our assessed value.”
Bajzatt said the town will be replacing some of its vehicles and perform major street repairs, and the park has asked for a large sum to put electricity at the park. They also asked for a lawn tractor and plan on re-paving the walking path.
The park’s estimated budget for 2020 is $77,000, which according to Bajzatt, is far more than they have asked for in previous years. The majority of the budget they asked for will be for the electricity at the park.
Resident Renee Anker asked questions involving the park portion of the budget.
“Would the park benefit more if the town owned the land,” she asked. “I just want what is the best interest for the town. There are sizable grants for parks owned by cities; it’s millions of dollars that we could be missing out on. I would imagine if the township or the board was approached with the information and what we are missing out on it may interest them.”
After short deliberation, it was made known that the board had not had any conversation with the park board about the matter.
“This is a conversation we can have at a different time,” President Michael Johnson said. “Right now, we are discussing the budget.”
After the budget presentation, resident Cameron Emond told the council is concerns about new lids recently installed for the water meters. Emond approached the board with a folder of pictures and said, “These new lids are sticking out much higher than the ground, they can’t be mowed over as in the past. The work was not done correctly and I’d like to know how we can go about getting this fixed.”
Wastewater Department Superintendent Chad Reynolds said the lids are only a quarter of an inch higher than the former ones and will need to settle before they are bedded into the ground.
“There are no ‘before pictures’ to prove anything,” Reynolds said, to which Emond replied, “Why would I have pictures of before? I didn’t have an issue with it before.”
A few other people in the audience confirmed there are issues. According to Emond, some of the meter lids have a four-inch difference.
“Whatever work they did is not complete because these are not flush with the ground,” he said.”These new plastic ones are a tad bigger than the cast iron ones and they did not remove the sod or dirt away from it to push the meter down for it to sit flush.”
In other business:
- The Main Street Committee is working on hosting a safe Halloween event for the town. The committee requested Market Street to be closed for a portion of the evening for a Trunk-or-Treat event, which is still in the planning process but the committee is hopeful that everything will be approved.
- Residents shared their concerns about the driveway for the Dollar General being in a dangerous location. White County Area Plan Executive Director Joe Rogers said, “There has been no decision on the location of the drive at this point.”