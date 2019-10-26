WOLCOTT — There is no shortage of candidates running for three open seats on the Wolcott Town Council during the upcoming election.
But one of those candidates announced plans to move out of town, which may throw a wrench into his election to the council.
Incumbent council member Patrick Powell said during Monday’s “Meet the Candidates” night that his home is for sale and his family intends to move out of town.
“This came about three weeks ago, so I can’t be removed from the ballot,’ he said. “So however the election turns out, the new town powers will have to figure out what to do.”
According to town clerk Linda Bajzatt, if Powell is elected and still living in town, he can continue in office. If at some point he moves out of town, he must resign.
“At that point, since he is running as an Independent, the new board will appoint someone to take his place,” she said.
Powell has lived in Wolcott since 1988 and graduated from Tri-County Junior/Senior High School. He was appointed to the Wolcott Town Council in January to fill a vacancy left by Michael Yelton, who had resigned Dec. 17, 2018.
“As many of you know, I have served on the town council for a year now. The reason I initially got on the board is I wanted people to drive through the town and say, ‘This is a community I want to raise my family in,’” he said. “Our town is not as bad as people seem to think it is. We have a beautiful park and great schools. Making our community what we want, we have to have a lot of people and a lot of effort and volunteers.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Powell worked in the waterworks industry for 15 years and was the street superintendent for Remington in the late 1990s.
“To bring in new people, you must have a water system to support it, wastewater services to support it and new businesses, which we have coming,” he said. “Wolcott is working on three very large projects right now. That’s just the beginning of growth. We are doing infrastructure and we have businesses looking at us.”
A council member’s annual salary is $2,920.05, which is split into two payments — once in June and the other in December. Their term is four years, and each year typically they elect a new council president.
There is early voting on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Park Building. Regular voting is Nov. 5. The three people who are elected will begin their term Jan. 1, 2020.
The meeting did not have a set agenda and was casual. There was not set time limit, but candidates initially had five to 10 minutes to speak about themselves and their vision for the town.
Jerry R. Lietz, 66, running as an Independent. Lietz and family have lived in Wolcott for 30 years.
“I know it sounds corny, but I am running because its my civic duty,” he said. “I retired early and I am active in our community and would like to give it a shot. I am not running against anybody and I don’t have an agenda. I just want to help our town.”
Leitz said he wants people to live, shop, eat and stay in Wolcott to see it grow.
“I would like to see communication become mainstream and work really hard to get people interacting with all the town boards and the community,” he said. “Furthermore, one thing I pledge if I get elected is I will listen. I like to talk, but I like to listen even more, and if I don’t have an answer I will work to find it”
Lietz said he sees Wolcott Town Hall as being a positive place where people can visit and communicate their ideas and issues with town officials.
“I don’t want people to feel written off,” he said. “I think town relations are very important.”
Darwin Miller, 59, is also running as an Independent. He was born and raised in Wolcott and said he would also like to see communication improve with the town and its residents.
“I’d like to see a community sign that shares things that happens in the community, trick or treat nights, FFA auctions, events for schools, etc.,” he said. “We just need to work on communicating what is going on in the town better. The paper and Facebook is great, but I think the more we have, the better.”
Miller said the town must work more toward enforcing its ordinances
“I have mowed, edged, cleaned the streets, and so many more things for our community. I volunteer a lot for the town because I have pride in the town,” he said. “I would like to bring pride back to our town.
Miller added that people shouldn’t buy businesses along Main Street and use it as a warehouse. He did not specifically mention any certain business, though.
“That could be limiting businesses for (other) people,” he said. “I have some ideas and would like to be involved in our town.”
Karen K. Evans, 57, is running as a Republican. She wants to meet with area farmers to see if any of them would be willing to “give up a little bit of land” so Wolcott can expand its housing availability for the expected influx of people for jobs at Mid-America Commerce Park. EggLife recently started operations and a confectionery from the Chicago area is moving its manufacturing facilities to Wolcott with plans to be in full operation by 2021.
“With (Mid-America) Commerce Park growing, we are going to have a large amount of new employees at the warehouses, but we do not have the housing,” she said, “and housing is important. As we work with the county, with our water and sewage, (and) as these companies are coming in, we want to do that but we also have to watch what our cost is to the citizens as we work on these projects.”
Evans said she has researched the housing issue in Wolcott and learned there are only a handful of available lots in town. Of those, even fewer are available to purchase.
“It is important to hopefully find some farmers that would be interested in potentially selling land for the growth of Wolcott,” she sad.
Sandra Gloss, 37, is running as a Republican. She has two children who attend Tri-County schools. Gloss has lived in Wolcott for 10 years and is originally from Portland, Ore.
“I would like to see this town thrive. I miss the festivals being huge and people involved,” she said. “I would like to see more activities for children and young adults. I like to shop and so it is important to have things like that for families to do on our main street.”
Gloss has worked for Wolcott Ambulance for the past three years. She said running for the town council is a way she can help “our town succeed.”
Cameron L. Emond is running as an Independent. He graduated from Tri-County Junior/Senior High School in 2017.
“I have no plans to move out of Wolcott,” he said. “My vision is to see development. I would like to see things in town to look nice and presentable for people who come through. We should make it easy for businesses to come here. We need to look at business’ needs and, within reason, make it as easy as possible to get that working.”
Another candidate, Bill Gonzalez, was unable to appear due to a death in the family.
The floor was then open to the audience to ask questions. Questions and answers was casual and the candidates spoke with the audience in a informal way for about two hours. There were roughly 20 people in attendance to the meeting.
The next town meeting will be 6 p.m. EST Nov. 6. The date was changed due to Election Day.