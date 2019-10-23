WOLCOTT — The Town of Wolcott is receiving more than $3 million in loans and grants to construct a new wastewater treatment plant.
The award comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, which is investing more than $10 million statewide to renovate, improve and provide additional financing for community water and wastewater projects.
The Wolcott wastewater treatment plant will replace the existing plant and triple its capacity.
The plant is also expected to offer services to Mid-America Commerce Park on the west side of town. According to the USDA, several unnamed companies are “interested in building near the park once it is completed.”
The residential portion funding will come from USDA Rural Development’s Water and Environment Program, and Indiana’s allocation of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant funds.
The future expansion of the industrial park will be funded by the White County Commission’s county fund and from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The new wastewater treatment plan will handle 600,000 gallons a day, with 200,000 belonging to the town and 400,000 to Mid-America Commerce Park.
“January of 2020, we should have all our financing put together,” Vincent Sommers, of Commonwealth Engineering, said earlier this year. He has been overseeing the financial preparations for the project. “And then we’ll begin the project shortly afterwards. I put a lengthy schedule together showing how all these things can intertwine. It’s worked out well.”