WOLCOTT — The murals in downtown Wolcott are coming to life.
The downtown mural project began Aug. 24 and will continue until Sept. 5. The murals are sponsored by a matching grant from the Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) and Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN).
“We are so pleased with the way the murals are turning out, and (the Main Street Committee) are thrilled that the community is excited to watch the murals come to life,” said Sandy Miller, director of Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation.
The mural project was made possible with funding and support from WHIN Regional Cultivation Fund, Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA), Indiana Arts Commission, White County Community Foundation, Wolcott Main Street, Sunbelt Rentals, Roots Eatery and Pub, Lowell and Linda Farney, and the Salvadore family.
The murals are a part of the WHIN Walls project, a program developed and facilitated by TAF to bring public artworks to counties in the WHIN footprint. Those counties include, Benton, Carroll, Clinton, Cass, Fountain, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Warren and White.
Bringing the murals to town has been on the Wolcott Main Street Committee’s radar since fall 2019 after seeing similar projects in Remington and Rensselaer. Wolcott was awarded a QuIP (Quick Impact Placement) grant by TAF via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and partnered with the organization to bring two artists to the community to create murals.
Two artists — Nicole Salgar and CERA — have spent the entire week placing their work on two downtown buildings — Dye Lumber Building, 115 S. Range St., and Timeless Treasures, 101 S. Range St.
There will be a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. EST Sept. 5 in the Dye Lumber lot. Masks are required at the public ceremony.
The project hit a snag recently when one of the original artists stepped away over issues with that artist’s original concept. The Wolcott Main Street Committee met with another, who they felt was better able to portray what the committee wanted.
Salgar is a Latina painter and street artist based in South Florida. She has worked in several towns and cities around the globe.
CERA is a mural artist based in Chicago. His work can be seen in Milwaukee, Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia and Seoul, South Korea.
The Wolcott Main Street Committee also hosted its second Market Street Days and Farmers Market while the artists were creating the murals as a way to encourage people to see what Wolcott has to offer.