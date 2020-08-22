WOLCOTT — For a short time, it looked like the mural project planned for downtown Wolcott wasn’t going to happen.
Now it looks like those plans are back on track.
Because of a disagreement about the content in one of the two planned murals, both projects appeared to be in jeopardy.
According to George Blissett, president of Wolcott Main Street, the group spearheading the mural project in tandem with the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, problems arose when the committee, made up of George and Dawn Blissett, and Marilyn Young, asked one of the mural artists, Anthony Brooks, to make a few changes to his proposed design.
“The three of us saw the renditions and knew it wasn’t what would represent our community,” George Blissett said. “We asked for a dog to be added, we asked for the children to be smiling instead of upset and agitated, and we asked for a small American flag. (Brooks) did add a dog, but would not make other changes.”
Blissett said William Salee, the owner of the building on which the mural was to be painted, also did not agree with the content and would not allow it to be painted on his building, Sallee’s Electric.
Blissett said Brooks then backed out of the contract and would not proceed with the mural.
In response, Tetia Lee, TAF’s chief executive officer, said the murals “will likely not be happening in Wolcott” because “their Main Street group have caused delays, making the timeline for completion impossible.”
“I’ll let you know where we end up investing dollars in White County in the future,” Lee added.
In the meantime, Blissett, who had been handling the talks between Wolcott Main Street and Lee, asked for another member to take over the communications role because of what he called “tension and miscommunication” between himself and Lee.
“It is probably for the best interest of the town and the project to have someone else be the point of contact,” Blissett said. “I am not sure why, but there is miscommunication and tension between us and I do not want it to spoil our community’s opportunity to have the murals.”
Enter Sandy Miller, executive director of the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation, who has taken over the communication between Wolcott Main Street and TAF.
Miller said miscommunication on both sides had been a hang up, but added that both murals will still happen.
“Because of COVID-19, I feel like things became complicated, or maybe we just didn’t understand the process,” Miller said.
One mural will be painted on Timeless Treasure, owned by Linda Farney. The other mural will now go on the Dye Lumber building instead of Sallee’s Electric.
Taking over for Brooks on the Dye Lumber mural will be an artist known as CERA, of Chicago. Work on both murals is set to take place between Aug. 24-Sept. 6.
According to his website, CERA has created murals in Milwaukee, Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia and Seoul, South Korea.
“Many of his paintings depict images of the figure, abstracted through both embellishment and concealment,” the website states. “Bold color and graphic patterns entice the viewer into a sense of excitement and wonder.”
His works can be viewed at www.cerastreetart.com.
Bringing the murals to town has been on the Wolcott Main Street Committee’s radar since fall 2019 after seeing similar projects in Remington and Rensselaer. Wolcott was awarded a QuIP (Quick Impact Placement) grant by TAF via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and has partnered with the organization to bring two artists to the community to create murals that represent the community’s deep patriotic values.