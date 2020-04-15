WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street Committee partnered with the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, the Town of Wolcott and Tri-County School Corporation on a community wide effort to support the Wolcott Mural project.
After months of work, the town was one of 18 communities awarded with the OCRA and Indiana Arts Commission “Quip Grant” in the amount of $5,000.
The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Indiana Arts Commission awarded nearly $90,000 to communities and organizations for quality of place initiatives through the Quick Impact Place based Grant.
“Creating a place where people want to live is a critical element to creating a sustainable, interconnected community and strong economic development strategy,” Jodi Golden, executive director of OCRA, said.
This is the fourth year for the competitive matching grant program designed to fund place-making and quality of life projects that spark community-wide conversations and creativity. This year, a new partnership with the Indiana Arts Commission was formed to earmark additional funding for arts focused projects.
The committee anticipates the mural work will begin in August by two different artists, who will stay in town during the work.
“I was delighted to share this wonderful news with our committee,” Main Street President George Blissett said. “I’d like to thank each and every one of them for making this possible. All of our hard work, dedication and time has made this possible.
“During these tough times, there is always a light to make a better day. We are excited to see how this transforms our town and can’t wait to see the interaction with the artists and our community.”