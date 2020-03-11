WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street Committee is working with the Tippecanoe Arts Federation on a grant it plans to use for three murals along the main strip.
The committee has turned in three letters of recommendation and are working with TAF for a one-to-one match grant of $5,000 to help beautify Wolcott’s downtown.
The committee anticipates painting the murals to begin in August by three artists. The artists will stay in town during the work.
“I have spent time in Rensselaer and if you haven’t seen it (the REN ART WLK), I highly recommend taking a look,” George Blissett, president of Wolcott Main Street, said. “Of course, we know Remington has some new murals and we just like the idea of being on the art trail and helping bring tourism into our town.
“It also helps beautify our town and highlight our town’s history and the committee’s goals.”
There is a small group within the Main Street Committee that is working on choosing locations. The murals will be on William Sallee’s residence and Linda Farney’s Timeless Treasure establishment on Market Street. The third has yet to be determined.
“Our goal is to help the businesses on Market Street thrive, as well as give customers and residents an experience while they visit our town,” Blissett said. “We have a few really great stores and three restaurants that people really should check out.”
The artists will create three renditions of the murals, with the final decision ultimately left to the property owners. The committee has told TAF and the individual artists the murals should reflect the town’s history, rural America and “Americana.”
The committee is also looking toward second-phase locations for 2021.
“We are excited because we already have the next location nailed down,” Blissett said. “We have the permission of Troy Furrer to paint his grain bins in town. The project is obviously in the preliminary phase where we would have to secure funding, but we are excited to have a location in mind.”
Vice President Darwin Miller said he hopes the murals will get residents excited.
“We need volunteers and support,” he said. “This organization is here to benefit the town, and we want to help create and restore a pride for our community and help give our town it’s own identity.”
Blissett is also working with the Tri-County Junior/Senior High School to have students help spruce up some of the store fronts in town. The students need community service hours and the town’s main strip needs a fresh coat of paint and debris cleaned up.
“What a better way to support our kids by helping them reach the hours they need for graduation while they can help us provide a much needed service for our community,” he said. “Main Street plans on covering the cost of the paint and will be accepting all volunteers in the future to help.
“Of course, we have to wait for the weather to be desirable.”