WOLCOTT — Wolcott Main Street is looking to put Wolcott on the surrounding counties art walk.
Over the past several months, many towns in nearby counties have begun incorporating art into their respective downtown districts.
Lafayette, Rensselaer, Goodland and Fowler all have added murals to buildings over the past year. Rensselaer has become a large part of the art walk.
Remington will begin work on its mural this month.
Wolcott’s Main Street Committee is working to bring three murals to its downtown district.
During Wolcott’s town council meeting Tuesday, George Blissett, a member of Wolcott’s Main Street Committee, said he has been in contact with the president of the Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF) and hopes to be granted funds to complete the three murals
“These murals are a work of art. It will be something to brighten the town up, give it life, and it will put us on the art trail,” he said. “Being on the art trail could help bring business down (US) 24 and help our local businesses.
“In Fowler they have a wall mural with monarch butterflies and it says, ‘Be the Change.’ I think it is very cool.”
The Wolcott mural locations have been decided and will be on privately owned buildings within town. The owners of Bell’s Pizza expressed interest in a mural on their building, along with another brick building and a smaller location in town.
Blissett said Main Street Committee has indicated it wishes to see a patriotic or farming theme for its murals.
“It is important that we choose murals that reflect our community,” he said. “We have even discussed updating and adding new color to the painting along the railroad track.”
According to its website, TAF is an umbrella organization and council that serves 14 counties. Its Mural Art Initiative is a collaborative educational outreach program with objectives to beautify communities, visually promote the benefit of art in those communities, and provide a lifelong, positive impact on all participants of the projects.