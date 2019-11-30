WOLCOTT — The Wolcott town library hosted its first holiday craft program in honor of beloved community member Jan Wright.
A partial donation from Wright’s memorial was given to the library. Members of the library staff and board said the best way to use that money and honor her was to start a holiday crafting program.
Wright passed away in October 2018. She spent her entire career as an artist, florist and good Samaritan. Wright taught a floral design school for aspiring florists in the area and continued to teach art and design through her final days, according to her obituary in the Oct. 10, 2018, edition of the Herald Journal.
According to Megan Oilar, program director, the event was the first — and won’t be the last — the library will host.
“Next year, we may do a floral arrangement class or something different,” she said. “It won’t always be a painting class, but since painting parties are all the rage right now, we figured we would start there.”
Mary Geib, a local retired art teacher, volunteered her time to lead the step-by-step painting event, where light refreshments were served. The event cost $5 per person, which was mainly to reserve a seat at the event.
The library used money from the program budget to cover the cost.
“Some of these painting parties can be expensive,” Oilar said. “We just wanted to make it affordable to the community.”
The library had 27 people reserve a seat and 26 attended.
“Our favorite part is to see everyone paint the same thing, even though they all turned out different and unique,” Oilar said. “Everyone had smiles on their faces. It was a great way for people to get together and learn something new while having fun.”
The Wolcott Library hosts many children and adult events. Its next event is the Adult 2020 winter reading program. The tropical theme, “Catch Some Reading Rays,” will begin Jan. 6 and end Feb. 15.
Participants will read six books in six weeks and earn tickets to win six large gift baskets.
“This will be the second year we do the gift baskets,” Oilar said, “and if it is anything like last year, it will be another huge hit.”