WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Community Public Library plans to use a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of White County for construction of the library’s Teen Collaboration Space.
Last spring, the library staff asked approximately 150 Tri-County junior and senior high school students to complete a survey regarding what they would like to see at the library and share any ideas they had for the teen space.
The staff garnered numerous ideas and drawings from local students, but the results all came down to the basics: The teens just want a space to call their own.
The library will utilize the CFWC grant, along with other dollars from their regular operating budget, to fund the project, which has already started with staff weeding through and relocating books.
The construction portion of the project will take place in late March or early April, with anticipated completion by Memorial Day.
“As the library continues to move forward, we have come to realize that inviting, comfortable and user-centered environments are essential in meeting the needs of our teens,” library program director Megan Oilar said. “We want to transform the role and image of the library and contribute to successful community development.”
The Teen Collaboration Room will be a designated space for teens in grades 6-12 and will include new, comfortable seating, a large work table with charging stations, and two new all-in-one computers.
In addition to those upgrades, the library will be moving and expanding its tween and young adult book section into the new space.
“The library is an essential information learning space within the community that connects the gap between the classroom an after-school,” Oilar said. “We hope that teens will utilize the opportunities the library has to offer and that this will open more communication with our local teens in order to serve them the very best that we can.
“I want teens to feel like they can come to us for support in whatever their endeavors are, whether its scholarship assistance, homework resources, group project meeting space or just a place to sit and find an awesome book to read.”