WOLCOTT — The recent Market Street Days and Wolcott Farmers Market were both considered huge successes by local business owners, Wolcott Town Council and the Main Street Committee.
According to Wolcott Main Street President, George Blissett, many businesses raked in more than $1,000 in sales.
“The local restaurants were busy, full of customers from in-town and out-of-town, and the Farmers Market sold out by the morning of the second day,” Blissett said. “We are looking forward to our next Market Street Day event at the end of August.
Blissett said future Market Street Days will be Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday and Saturday to accommodate people who don’t get off work until later in the day.
“We are hoping to find more donations for the Farmers Market,” he said.
The Market Street Days event will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29-30 along Market Street in downtown Wolcott. The Farmers Market will start on opening day and remain open until supplies last.
The committee expects to have these events the last weekend of every month, except October.
During the Wolcott Town Council meeting earlier this month, the committee received approval for the August and September dates, but October remains in question due to the harvest. The committee and town council agreed they would work to make the event happen as long as it doesn’t interfere with trucks moving through town.
The event could happen sometime before the last weekend in October.
Aside from fresh grown local vegetables, the market boasts handmade decor, reclaimed vintage items, crafts, candles, jewelry and more.
The committee is still accepting vender applications. The booth space is $25 for the weekend.
For more information contact Blissett at 219-306-2949.