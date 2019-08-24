WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street Committee has been working hard to organize the sixth annual Mellow on the Market for the communities surrounding Wolcott.
Market Street will be closed to traffic between 5-9 p.m. ET on Aug. 24. There will be local music performances, flea market vendors, dunk tank, children’s games and food vendors. The committee asks that people bring their lawn chairs and an appetite.
The original idea came from Karen Hood, who called Wolcott home for more than 20 years. After she visited “Mosey Down Main Street” in Lafayette with her husband years ago, she knew she wanted to see her community have a similar event.
In August 2015, she helped Wolcott put together its second Mellow on the Market event. In a previous Herald Journal story, Hood stated, “Wolcott and Remington are great communities to raise families. We want to draw families to our area. We really do have a great school system and community here.”
Sandy Miller, executive director for Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation, said, “The event is designed to be a way for neighbors to come together and hang out, grow our community bonds, and have fun. It has a similar feeling to a block party, which were very popular back in the days.”