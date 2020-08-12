WOLCOTT — In early June, the Wolcott Town Council approved the resignation of former wastewater employee Chad Reynolds. In return they hired Mitchell Michal, a Wolcott resident and Tri-County graduate.
Michal also serves the community on Wolcott Main Street, Fire Department and EMS, and for the police department in Reynolds.
Michal is still completing certifications but the council will work with Michal to get trained and working toward being a vital part to the town’s wastewater department.
Reynolds’ resignation came in June during the town’s plans to complete a new wastewater treatment plant that will triple the capacity of the current facility. It is expected to offer services to nearby Mid-America Commerce Park on the west side of town and handle 600,000 gallons per day — about 200,000 for the town and 400,000 for the commerce park.
The town’s office administrator, Abigail Ewen, was trained by Reynolds to perform daily tasks at the wastewater plant until a replacement was hired.