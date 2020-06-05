WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Summer Festival Committee announced earlier this week that their annual Fourth of July Festival will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 health emergency.
The committee agreed that the mission of the committee is to promote community morale in a safe environment.
An official statement from the Wolcott Festival's Facebook page stated, “We feel the risk is too high to provide such an environment. We hope everyone understands and supports our decision for it was not an easy one to make.”
“As far as I know, everything has been canceled — the run, the fireworks, the parade and all festivities except for the hog roast," Town Councilman Darwin Miller said.
The annual hog roast will take place from 5-8 p.m. ET July 3 for carryout-only at Wolcott Park’s community building.
There has not been an update to their official post and the committee did not respond for comment by press time.
In the official post, the committee asks that the community still come out to support their annual tradition. The proceeds from the hog roast will be used to add more entertainment for the 2021 festival.
They also thanked their 2020 sponsors.