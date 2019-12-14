WOLCOTT — The fifth graders from Sarah Turner’s and Natasha Demerly’s class prepared a presentation for the Tri-County School Board regarding the district’s need for a crossing guard on US Highway 24 in Wolcott.
Two months ago, a group of students and their teachers collaborated after seeing a need for a crossing guard. They began compiling research, creating a presentation and making an action plan to prompt school leaders into seeing the importance of providing a crossing guard for the safety of the students.
The students took a poll and, according to their data, 8 percent of students are currently walking to school, but 41 percent would walk if there was a crossing guard.
The group interviewed Superintendent Patrick Culp, Principal Brian Hagan and Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation Director Sandy Miller and found that all three leaders agreed with their ideas.
The students hope there will be volunteers in the community to take on the project. It would require 15 hours per week and the times would be from 7-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.
If the corporation can’t find volunteers, the students suggested they hire a crossing guard. Their research showed that crossing guards get paid between $10 and $13 an hour. The group’s last alternative is a 3-D crosswalk.
The students said a 3-D crosswalk works because cars will slow down because it appears as if the driver and the car will hit “blocks.” They shared that the reflective paint cost $172 per five-gallon bucket and $35 per square foot for a muralist to paint the crosswalk.
They are asking the school corporation to publicize their need on social media, parent letters, flyers and mass emails, and include it in monthly newsletters. The students are asking for donations from local businesses, the PTO, parents, and anyone who would be willing to help fund it for their school.
According to school board vice president Bob Gerber, a similar idea was attempted about 30 years ago and it was unsuccessful.
“They didn’t go to the school board, but they did go to the superintendent,” he said. “Now it wasn’t this superintendent, and I know he supports you, so I commend you and I hope you get further with this because there is definitely a need for it.”