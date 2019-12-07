WOLCOTT — Three Wolcott Town Council members expressed their public farewells Tuesday during their final meeting as members of the board.
The town clerk-treasurer is also bidding adieu.
Linda Bajzatt announced her resignation Tuesday. She turned in her resignation to the county clerk and the GOP. Her last day will be Dec. 11.
Pam Bennett has been sworn in and will take her position as clerk-treasurer effective Dec. 12.
“I have loved working with the town and serving the towns people all these years, and I was happy to come back and help the town when they needed it,” Bajzatt said, “but it is a good time for me to retire and Pam is confident in her abilities to take my place.”
Bajzatt originally retired at the end of 2015 after nearly 21 years and was replaced by Tammy Seward. When Seward resigned last year, White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix chose Bajzatt to replace her.
The town will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 17. It will be Bennett’s first meeting as town clerk-treasurer.
“I look forward to working with the new council and have been looking into trainings,” Bennett said. “There is one in Noblesville and a ‘boot camp’ in Indianapolis, but I would like to attend it and I hope our newly elected councilmen will attend it as well. It will start our year off right having some background and information on how to serve our community best.”
Fred Young reflected on his 10 years of service before saying good-bye.
“I think the most memorable moment on the board was when we had the news stations here for the annexation years ago,” he said. “There have been so many memories here in the town, and being able to sit on the council was always engaging.”
Patrick Powell served the council for one year. He was on the ballot for re-election but announced shortly before votes were cast that he and his family planned to move out of town, which would have nullified his ability to serve. He shared his gratitude for the council members during the meeting.
Steve Schemerhorn, who was not present at the December meeting, has served the council for two years. He did not seek re-election.
Town Council President Michael Johnson wished the outgoing councilmen “all the best.”
“It has been a pleasure working with all of you and I appreciate all your service to the town,” he said. “I look forward to working with the new council members.”