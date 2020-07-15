WOLCOTT — The men of Wolcott Christian Church will join with other men from the community and across the country July 31-Aug. 1 for the first-ever Promise Keepers Global Digital Experience.
This worldwide livestream will connect men gathering in their homes, with their men’s groups, and at simulcast locations hosted by churches, prisons, military installations and colleges.
The Global Digital Experience is a two-day event that will feature everything that men have come to know and expect from a Promise Keepers event. It will be a Christ-centered experience with keynote speakers, worship artists and special guests — all selected to offer a timely message of hope, unity and transformation directly to the heart of men.
The Promise Keepers Global Digital Experience is a conference designed from the ground up to empower men to be refreshed, inspired and reignited in their passion for God. It is being offered completely free of charge.
Speakers include Tony Evans, John Gray, Mark Batterson, Bob Goff, Steve Arterburn, James Robison, Miles McPherson, Joseph Garlington, the Benham Brothers and many others.
Worship leaders for the 2020 Promise Keepers Global Digital Experience include Michael W. Smith, Danny Gokey and Phil Wickham.
In addition, there will be a special panel discussion on race, justice, reconciliation and Promise No. 6 of a Promise Keeper which will include Sam Rodriguez, T.D. Jakes and A.R. Bernard.
The Promise Keepers 2020 Global Digital Experience will be 7-10 p.m. ET July 31 and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 1.
People may register for the free livestream of the event at https://promisekeepers.brushfire.com/virtual-2020/466931. If attending at Wolcott Christian, use the map to scroll to the location and register there.
Churches may register to simulcast the event for free at https://promisekeepers.brushfire.com/2020/463892.