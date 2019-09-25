WOLCOTT — Depending on the weather, Wolcott Christian Church hosts its annual Community Street Fair during the last weekend of September.
And this year is no different.
Volunteers at the church have been working to put together this year’s version for the community. The free event will be 3-6 p.m. EST Sept. 29.
The town will block off Second Street to provide a safe spot for all the activities the church will provide. There will be live music, raffles, food, games, bounce houses and inflatable obstacle courses. The church also conducts a fundraiser bake sale that they use to support mission trips.
Each year, volunteers send out fliers to Wolcott residents hoping to expand the event to surrounding communities.
This is the second event of the month sponsored by the church. Last weekend, they hosted the third annual women’s retreat.
“Its a pretty big deal, and we love being able to do it,” Lead Pastor Tony Bennett said. “We have a great group of volunteers who enjoy putting this together for the families.”
Bennett said the Community Street Fair is geared toward young families and children, but they enjoy the crowds of diverse people who attend each year.
“Our church’s philosophy is to serve our community,” he said. “We want to do things to serve and love our community and this is just one way we can do that. We try to do things throughout the year, and this is one of those things that we enjoy doing for our local families. It really is a great way to bring the community together.”