WOLCOTT — Wolcott Bancorp reported continued strong earnings during 2019 at its annual meeting of shareholders March 12 at Tri-County Intermediate School.
The company reported net earnings of $2.81 million in 2019. This equates to earnings per share of $40.75 as compared to the $39.03 per share earned in 2018. The book value per share increased by more than 14 percent during 2019 to $309.45 per share while the bank remains noted as a strong and well-capitalized financial institution.
“The team and management of the bank have done an exceptional job in 2019 fulfilling financial expectations,” said Kevin M. Bender, president and chief executive officer of Bank of Wolcott. “As a true community bank, our focus remains targeted on the financial needs of our friends and neighbors within the markets we serve.”
Bender said the annual report to shareholders illustrates the bank’s continuing commitment to remain “firmly rooted in our communities” and to play a key role in charting the success of the local marketplace.
Shareholders re-elected Richard A. Clark, of Remington, and Joseph R. Weiss, of Monticello, to three-year terms as directors of the company. Clark has served as a director since 2014 while Weiss was initially elected in 2001.
Service tenure awards were presented. Team members Cindy Campbell, Dawn Bassett, Jim Ousley and Robert Pearson were each recognized for five years of service.
Campbell serves as the bank’s mortgage lending officer while Bassett is customer service manager in the Remington office. Ousley is the bank’s controller and information security officer while Pearson is network administrator for the bank.
Michelle Tackett, customer service manager in the Monticello office, was recognized for 10 years of service to the company.
Bank of Wolcott operates full-service financial offices in Wolcott, Monticello and Remington.