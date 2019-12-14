WOLCOTT — With just shy of a dozen people, Wolcott Ambulance Service hosted an American Heart Association CPR class Dec. 9 at the Wolcott Fire Department.
It was the second of its kind since October.
The classes are open to the public and free of charge. They are two-hour classes and people can attend for knowledge or to obtain certification.
According to Wolcott Ambulance Director Steve Young, the department hopes to continue offering the classes as long as there is interest.
“If anyone is interested, they can contact the town hall and get their name on a list,” he said. “Once we have eight or nine people on the list, we will get an instructor out here to lead the class.”
Young said it is important to have people in the community educated about CPR and how to administer it properly.
“It could be the matter of life or death, so it’s really important to us to train people and we hope that since it is free of charge, more people will be interested in learning.”
The instructor, Robert Cree, of Remington, is currently a firefighter/paramedic at the Valparaiso Fire Department. He is a 22-year veteran and hosts CPR classes in Indiana.
He began a recent class with a video from the American Heart Association, which included CPR for infants, children and adults. Cree focused the beginning of the presentation on compressions.
“Compressions are one of the most important things,” he said. “The reason why they are one of the most important things is because when the blood stops moving, it clots. When I teach sixth graders CPR awareness, (I tell them) it turns jello like, and once that happens, it won’t turn back into a liquid. Doing compressions is how you, as a trained CPR citizen, can help paramedics because then the blood will still be flowing and the paramedics can get there and begin working with the IVs.
“So we are here because Wolcott wanted to put this on. They want people to learn and be comfortable doing (CPR).”