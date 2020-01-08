MONTICELLO — His voice is heard almost every day on the radio. Now Kevin Page wants to have a voice in local politics.
Page, general manager and WMRS/Sunny 107.7 FM morning show host — declared his candidacy Wednesday for the District 2 seat on the White County Board of Commissioners.
County commission president John Heimlich now occupies the seat sought by Page, who filed his paperwork as a Republican at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the White County Clerk’s Office.
Wednesday was the first day in which people could officially file for a declaration of candidacy for the 2020 primary election on May 5. Filing will remain open until noon on Feb. 7
“White County is a great place to live and raise your family. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the citizens of White County as one of their county commissioners,” Page said in a press release. “I will always look out for and do what is in the best interest of the citizens of this great community.”
Page and his wife, Laura, live in rural Wolcott and are heavily involved, along with their daughter, Brandi Page, with the day-to-day operations of WMRS/Sunny 107.7 FM. Laura Page is president of the radio station and Brandi is its program director.
The station will celebrate 31 years on the air at 6 a.m. March 13 and has always been family owned and locally operated.
Page has a history of public service and volunteering his time for community events and organizations, including serving as emcee — along with Raymond “Butch” Kramer — of the Christmas Parade of Lights, one of Monticello’s largest celebrations of the year. He was also emcee for the Wolcott Summer Festival Fourth of July Parade for 29 years (1989-2018); Monon Christmas Parade emcee for 10 years (late 1990s to 2000s); president of the Monticello Kiwanis Club (2008-10); and a member of the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Business Alliance (assisting with stage announcing and bands for the Main Street Tour).
Page currently serves on the board of the White County Local Emergency Planning Committee and volunteers for the events sponsored by the Streets of Monticello Association.
“I look forward to meeting and getting to know even more of my neighbors and friends in White County,” Page said.
For more information, contact Page at kevinpage4commissioner@gmail.com or via facebook @kevinpageforwhitecountycommissioner.