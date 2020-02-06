MONTICELLO — A winter storm hammered many northern Indiana counties Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, creating slippery and sloppy conditions across the region.
The storm rolled across northern Indiana on the heels of two consecutive days of 60-degree weather earlier in the week.
That, according to Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service-Northern Indiana office, said provided the set-up for the Wednesday-Thursday wintry mix.
“One of the things this system fed off of was that big temperature contrast,” he said. “There’s a disturbance in the atmosphere over the central part of the country that, out ahead of it, you get that strong front and the two (warm and cold air) acted together to produce the weather we're now having.”
The storm delivered a mix of precipitation, from light rain to freezing drizzle and sleet to wet snow in virtually all parts of White County.
A weather station near West 600 South and South 450 West near Chalmers reported an inch of precipitation as of Thursday morning, according to NWS Northern Indiana, as did another station in Monticello near Twin Lakes High School.
In neighboring Jasper County, Rensselaer and Wheatfield each reported about 2 inches of precipitation, Roselawn had 2.5 inches and DeMotte recorded 2.2 inches
“Areas further north (of White and Jasper counties) received between 2-4 inches of snow,” Marsili said. “White County was on the lower end of the storm."
Most of northern Indiana will remain under some sort of winter weather advisory or hazardous weather outlook for the next few days as periods of freezing drizzle and snow are expected through the weekend.
Temperatures over the next few days will range from highs in the mid- to upper 30s to lows in the lower to mid-20s.