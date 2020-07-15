REMINGTON — After initially postponing the annual Wine- A-Rita 5k Fun Run/Walk in May, the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation and Carpenter Creek Cellars have decided to cancel the event in its entirety.
The event was originally set to take place May 9, but due to the COVID-19 health emergency, they were forced to look to the future in hopes to secure a new date.
After their June meeting, the RWCDC board agreed that the year had too much uncertainty to continue planning the event.
According to RWCDC Executive Director Sandy Miller, no one on the board wanted to cancel the event, which is why it was initially postponed.
“We all had hope that we could still make it happen. With summer being half over and the end of the year being unpredictable, we are disappointed that we had to make this decision," she said. "We just don’t know what the state's restrictions will be moving forward and it has been hard to plan around ever-changing dynamics.”
Miller said she is hopeful RWCDC and Carpenter Creek Cellars can pick up the event next year.
"It really is a fun event to host for the community and people love it," she said. "The event really brings the communities together, but also brings people into our county and showcases a great-loved business of Jasper County.”
The event serves as a benefit for the RWCDC and features live music, vendors, food trucks, running, walking and wine.
Miller said registration fees have been refunded and they are currently working with sponsors to either refund the donations or utilize them for next year's events.
Miller is available to answer any questions via email at director@remingtonwolcott.org or by calling 219-967-7118.