REMINGTON — The Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation, partnering with Carpenter Creek Cellars, a popular winery in Jasper County, is collectively working on a new date for their annual Wine-A-Rita 5K Fun Run/Walk.
The event was scheduled to take place May 9. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic they are forced to look to the future and secure a new date for the event.
According to RWCDC Executive Director Sandy Miller, no one wanted to cancel the event.
“We hopeful that the run/walk will be able to take place later in the summer,’ she said. “This event really brings the community together, but also brings people into our county and showcases a special local business. I know I can speak for everyone at RWCDC when I say that this event helps us show the surrounding communities what our mission is at RWCDC.”
The event serves as a benefit for the Remington Wolcott Community Development Corporation and features live music, vendors, a food truck, running, walking and, of course, wine.
For more information on the event, email director@remingtonwolcott.org or call Miller at 219-967-7118.