JASPER COUNTY — The Carnegie Center will soon be winking with a completely new set of windows this summer.
A project to restore the 114-year-old double-hung windows at the building, which opened on Sept. 4, 1905, is more than 50 percent complete, said Jasper Newton Foundation Director Brienne Hooker.
The restoration is made possible with the help of several preservation grants.
“We received a grant from the DNR through the Indiana Department of Historic Preservation to pay for $50,000 of the $110,000 it will cost to rehabilitate the windows,” Hooker said.
The foundation contracted with Schoberg Restorations, Inc., of Plymouth, to replace the windows. Schoberg specializes in rehabilitating historic wood windows in all shapes and sizes and began restoring the center’s 62 windows as well as reconstructing one missing window this spring.
Once a library, the center is now home to the Jasper Newton Foundation, the Prairie Arts Council and the Lilian Fendig Gallery on the top floor. Once in place, the new windows will illuminate rotating art exhibits at the gallery.
The center can trace its origins back to Andrew Carnegie, who in 1902, funded the construction of thousands of libraries in the U.S. Rensselaer raised funds to purchase a site for its then-new library northwest of the downtown square by 1903.
Architect Charles R. Weatherhogg, of Fort Wayne, who had recently worked on the nearby Jasper County Courthouse, was hired to design the building.
“Per Carnegie’s requirements for funding,” Indiana Landmarks said in a recent press release, “the city agreed to maintain the library and guarantee free access to the public.”
A library occupied the building for nearly 90 years before a new building was constructed down the street in 1992. With its future in doubt, the Rensselaer community turned to Indiana Landmarks, which took possession of the building and secured a $375,000 grant from Lilly Endowment, Rensselaer-Remington Chamber of the Commerce and the Prairie Arts Council.
The space slowly transformed into a community center, highlighted by PAC’s gallery on the main floor.
Because Indiana Landmarks held a protective covenant on the property, it was responsible for overseeing preservation of the building in perpetuity. Therefore, it helped Jasper Newton Foundation secure funding for the windows restoration.
Indiana Landmarks was also involved in the recent new sign project at the center. Because the old sign was rotting away, the Jasper Newton Foundation authorized Steindler Signs of Wanatah, Indiana, to create a new one.
“The Carnegie Center has two historic riders on the property,” Hooker said. “One in perpetuity through Indiana Landmarks and one temporary through the window rehabilitation. Both entities needed to approve the sign design and elements so it would not detract from the overall outside beauty of the building.”
Per an agreement with Indiana Landmarks, the sign could not be electronic or have lights inside. This helps ensure that the Carnegie Center remains the feature, Hooker said.
The new sign, which was erected in late May, needed to be “useful to the Prairie Arts Council and the Lilian Fendig Gallery,” said Hooker, who designed the sign and its adjoining piece: a metal structure that resembles a door.
The metal feature boasts the Roman Spike design element that is featured in the architecture and ornament of the building itself, Hooker said.
“Basically, I did some sign research; found a few things I liked that complimented the building, compiled some drawings and Steindler Signs did the rest,” she added. “We are completely happy with the work.”
Hooker said the sign will be dedicated in honor and memory of those important to the the Carnegie Center’s preservation at a later date.