AKRON — A Pulaski County woman was killed March 2 when she pulled out into the path of a semi-tractor trailer at the intersection of Indiana 114 and County Road 1275 East, just east of Akron.
Denise Payne, 45, of Winamac, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Indiana State Police. The accident occurred just after 2 p.m. Monday.
A preliminary investigation by ISP Senior Trooper Todd Trottier revealed that Payne was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade northbound on County Road 1275 East, approaching a stop sign at State Road 114. Payne stopped the Jeep at the sign and then proceeded onto State Road 114.
Payne drove into the path of an eastbound 1992 International semi-tractor trailer loaded with grain. The semi-tractor trailer, driven by Russell Feldman, 62, of Bourbon, hit the Jeep in the driver's door.
Feldman was not injured.
Police said the investigation is continuing, but neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as having contributed to the crash.