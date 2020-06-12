HAMMOND — Jacqueline Jay Podell, 46, and Michael Wilson, 53, both of Winamac, were ordered by U.S. District Court in northern Indiana to pay more than $993,000 in restitution for defrauding Medicare and Medicaid.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Podell entered a guilty plea to conspiring to commit health care fraud. Wilson entered his guilty plea a month later to the charge of participating in a health care fraud scheme.
Podell was sentenced June 11 and received six months in prison and six months home confinement. Wilson was sentenced June 12 and received 18 months in prison.
Both have been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $985,490.27 to Medicare and $8,154.19 to Indiana Medicaid.
According to documents in the case, in June 2018, Wilson and Podell were indicted for their involvement in a multi-year scheme to defraud Medicare and, to a lesser degree, the Indiana Medicaid Program by submitting fraudulent ambulance transport claims for payment.
Operating under the name Transport Loving Care, dba Alliance EMS, they transported four patients — none of whom actually had a medical need for ambulance transport — to and from dialysis between 2010-2014.
The scheme resulted in almost $2 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare and tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent claims to Indiana Medicaid.
“All taxpayers are victims of health care fraud schemes like this one, where money is stolen from the public. These defendants are required to pay back the money they stole and will be going to prison for their crimes,” said US Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch.
“Medicare and Medicaid do not pay health care providers for services that are not medically necessary,” said Lamont Pugh III, special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Chicago office. “Submitting false or fraudulent claims that misrepresent the medical need for a service is illegal.”
“Health care fraud is often billed as a victimless crime, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. These schemes often impact many of the most vulnerable in our society who rely on these services,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Middleton, FBI Indianapolis. “Today’s sentencing reaffirms the FBI’s commitment in bringing those responsible for these acts to justice. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to aggressively pursue all those who seek to unlawfully enrich themselves by manipulating the system motivated by nothing more than greed.”