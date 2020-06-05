MONTICELLO — White County United Way has been approved for a $400,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant , made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which White County United Way is a member.
These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of human and social service nonprofits in White, Jasper and Pulaski counties that are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The White County United Way has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades. I am honored that we have been allowed the generous support from the Lilly Endowment Inc. opportunity to serve our community by obtaining and administering this huge grant,” said Libby Billue, president of White County United Way. “We have a lot of work to do, and we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of COVID-19.
“I’ve encouraged our board members to volunteer their time, efforts, and expertise as we link arms with our friends and neighbors to fight for the health, education and financial stability for all individuals in our community.”
The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-19-related essential and basic needs, which could include access to food, shelter, healthcare, childcare and mental health services, and to address other COVID-19 critical issues as they emerge.
The White County United Way plans to allocate these funds alongside its partners —Community Foundation of White County, Jasper Newton Foundation, and Community Foundation of Pulaski County.
The White County United Way will begin accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits in good standing beginning immediately.
Interested organizations should consult White County United Way’s website for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation supporting the causes of religion, education and community development focusing its work in Indianapolis and across Indiana.
For additional information please contact the White County United Way Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson through email: whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com or call the office at (574) 583-6544.
Indiana United Ways is the state association for United Ways in Indiana that supports thriving
United Ways through capacity building, shared services, and partnering. For more information, contact Maureen Noe, President & CEO at Maureen.noe@iuw.org.