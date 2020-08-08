MONTICELLO — Several charitable organizations, including the White County United Way, have distributed more than $42,000 from its Community Relief Fund to help those in need during the COVID-19 health emergency.
All told, White County United Way and its partners — Community Foundation of White County, Community Foundation of Pulaski County, and Jasper Newton Foundation — have distributed $42,378 from the fund to which corporate and private donors have periodically donated.
The monies have assisted 11 non-profit agencies in White, Pulaski and Jasper counties and have impacted approximately 3,200 people serviced by those non-profits.
“The White County United Way and its partners are honored to have assisted these organizations in their time of need, and are dedicated to continuing to help local non-profit service organizations in need of assistance in the future,” said Nikie Jenkinson, executive director of White County United Way.
The Community Relief Fund was created to help non-profit service organizations that have experienced the immediate physical, social and economic hardships that have been brought on by the COVID-19 health emergency. Most of the distributed funds have assisted organizations in creating and maintaining their virtual service programs, providing them with funding to purchase other necessary materials to continue providing services, and helping them offset additional unexpected costs brought on by the pandemic.
Any non-profit social service organization that serves White, Pulaski or Jasper counties is eligible to apply for assistance through the Community Relief Fund. Organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of White County, Ralph & Lillian Fendig Summer Theatre for Children Inc., Sagamore Boy Scouts BSA, White County Junior Achievement, and Pulaski County Junior Achievement have received assistance to continue services for children during the health emergency.
The FIRST #7198 Fearsome Gears Robotics Team of Twin Lakes High School and Making Masks in White County have both received funding to help continue making masks for the community. CDC Resources and Food Finders Food Bank Inc. also received money from the Community Relief Fund to help modify services and offset unexpected costs due to COVID-19.
Funding decisions are made by a committee of community members from all three counties and from a variety of backgrounds. Each month, they review applications based on the funding priorities published in the CRF application. Organizations seeking funds may find the application online at whitecountyunitedway.org/communityrelief.html. Applications must be submitted via email by the tenth day of each month.
The Community Relief Fund is a project that is sponsored by Indiana United Way, with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.