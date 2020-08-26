MONTICELLO — Through the Community Relief Fund, the White County United Way has continued to support local nonprofits and service organizations throughout August.
The recipients for August include CDC Resources, Ralph & Lillian Fendig Summer Theatre for Children Inc., Boys & Girls Club of White County, and Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
CDC Resources received funding to continue providing high-quality, person-centered care to the people they serve under the added strain of the pandemic.
The Ralph & Lillian Fendig Theatre for Children Inc. received funding so they could continue their virtual theater program for children who are currently engaged in distance/remote learning.
The Boys & Girls Club of White County received funding for supplies needed to implement a child grouping system for their programming. The grouping system will ensure social distancing and overall safety for their members.
Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana received funding so the Junior Achievement of Rensselaer and Kankakee Valley can continue to generally serve their students in light of the pandemic.
The Community Relief Fund is a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. The White County United Way is in partnership with the Community Foundation of White County, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, and the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Any non-profit social service organization in White, Jasper, or Pulaski counties that may be suffering the immediate physical, social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for assistance through this grant.
Applications for September will be due at midnight Sept. 10. Interested organizations should visit whitecountyunitedway.org and download the grant application found on the Community Relief Fund page.
For additional information, contact White County United Way Executive Director Nikie Jenkinson through email: whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com or call 574-583-6544.