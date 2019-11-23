INDIANAPOLIS — Many White County teachers took the day off from school Nov. 19 to participate in the Red for Ed Action Day at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.
More than half of the state’s schools — including all districts in White County — closed in anticipation of teachers traveling to the event.
All told, an estimated 13,000 educators, administrators and school board members statewide made the trek to inform legislators of their disgust with the current funding formulas and teacher salaries, among other issues.
Indiana State Teachers Association officials say teacher retention is a problem as class sizes increase and money for salaries, textbooks and technology continues to decrease, making it difficult for school districts to maintain curriculum expectations for their students.
The new iLearn exam is also a point of contention with educators. It was intended as a method of determining teacher raises depending on student scores. But the results of the new iLearn exams, which are tied to teacher evaluations, were low for most school districts statewide and educators fear it doesn’t accurately measure student learning.
Twin Lakes, Frontier, Tri-County and North White school corporations closed to allow their teachers to attend the rally.
“We attended the rally because the state of Indiana underfunds education,” North White teacher Scott Fields said.
North White Assistant Principal Beth Dean said as a 35-year educator, entirely in rural schools, “It’s time for our legislators to do what is right.”
Cassie Terry, the Frontier Classroom Teacher Association president, said one complaint she heard about was the date for the rally, which was chosen because state legislators returned for one day to prepare or next year’s General Assembly.
“It was chosen specifically to make sure legislators would be present for the rally,” Terry said. “Education funding is ranked 51st in adjusting for the rate of inflation for teacher salaries, and 47th in the country in effectively funding school. That is just not acceptable.
“We have to apply for grants to adequately do the programs we want to do with our students,” she added.