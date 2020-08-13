MONTICELLO — Given current federal and state guidance to avoid large gatherings during the COVID-19 health emergency and its related public health and safety concerns, the White County Commissioners’ have chosen to change the Sept. 2 tax lien sale from a live, in-person format to an online sale.
The public auction will be conducted as an electronic sale under IC 6-1.1-24-2(b)10, at the following web site: www.zeusauction.com, beginning at 9 a.m. ET Sept. 2. The properties in the online auction will close at 4 p.m. ET the same day at www.zeusauction.com.
People interested in participating in the public auction, registration information and procedures people must follow to bid are available at www.zeusauction.com. To participate, people must become a member of the auction web site (www.zeusauction.com), and read, understand and agree to the rules of sale and payment terms.
There is no cost associated with becoming a Zeus Auction member or registering to bid. Once people become a member of the auction web site, they must register specifically for the White County auction.
The period to register for the sale began at 4 p.m. Aug. 12, and will close at noon Sept. 1. If people do not complete the full registration process for the sale, they will not be approved to bid on the auction.