REYNOLDS — White County Sheriff Bill Brooks discovered the deceased body of a man inside an overturned truck while on his way to the office Friday morning.
Brooks identified the man as Jeffrey D. Glotzbach, 61, of Oxford.
“I knew him. I knew the family,” he said. “He was on his way to work. He works locally.”
Brooks said a preliminary investigation has determined that Glotzbach was en route to work in Reynolds sometime between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday.
Brooks said it initially appears Glotzbach was headed eastbound on US 24 just east of County Road 300 West when he left the south side of the road, over-corrected and ended up inverted in a ditch on the north side of US 24.
“It’s a silver truck off in the ditch,” he said. “You had to be looking for it to see it. I saw it just after dawn on my way to work. I called to see if it had been reported; it hadn’t, so I called it in to expedite.”
Brooks said the investigation is ongoing. The body has been sent to the White County Coroner’s Office.