WHITE COUNTY — Twin Lakes is the No. 1 school district in seven neighboring counties for the recruitment of future Marines.
That’s according to Staff Sgt. Brandon Roy, the Lafayette area Marine Corps recruiter.
These counties include White, Warren, Tippecanoe, Carrol, Benton, Newton and Jasper.
This year, three White County recruits will travel to Parris Island, S.C., to begin training for the Marine Corps.
The three recruits who recently left for boot camp are Devin Cardwell and Gabriel Johnson, from Twin Lakes, and Wesley Griffey, from Delphi.
Cardwell, 19, decided to join the Marine Corps in June 2018. The Marine Corps was especially enticing to the Twin Lakes graduate as he has an interest in civil and aerospace engineering.
“I wanted to be out in the field,” Cardwell said.
Marines Corps boot camp lasts 13 weeks and comprises four phases. The last phase ends with a test called “The Crucible,” in which Marine recruits go through intense food and sleep deprivation over a 48-mile journey that lasts 54 hours.
The three men have already left to begin their journey to boot camp and were not available for further comment.