WHITE COUNTY — The vast number of wind turbines in White County will be getting much bigger within the next two years.
Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and Texas-based EDP Renewables will join forces to build a 302-megawatt wind farm near the Chalmers-Brookston area.
It will be near the current Meadow Lake Wind Farm and be named Indiana Crossroads, which will have 80 wind turbines.
A couple of weeks ago, the White County Commissioners and the Indiana Regulatory Commission cleared the way for EDP Renewables and NIPSCO to go ahead with its 102-megawatt Rosewater Wind Farm along US 24 west of Reynolds, which will have 25 turbines. That project is the seventh phase of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm project. White County will receive $2.86 million from Rosewater over five years once it is completed, which is expected to be toward the end of 2020.
NIPSCO says it and EDP Renewables “executed a Build & Transfer Agreement” for the Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm, which is expected to be constructed and operational in 2021. It will be the second joint-effort wind turbine project for the two companies.
All told, the total installed capacity of Meadow Lake, Rosewater and Indiana Crossroads combined will elevate to 1,205 MW by 2021.
Currently, Alta Wind Energy Center in California is the largest with 1,548 megawatts, followed by Los Vientos Wind Farm in Texas (900 megawatts) and Sheperds Flat Wind Farm in Oregon (845 megawatts).
NIPSCO officials said Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm will power more than 83,000 “average Indiana homes with clean energy each year.”
“Indiana has long been an important state for renewable energy development for EDP Renewables,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “We are pleased to expand wind energy in White County and the state, as well as build upon our partnership with NIPSCO as they advance their transition to clean energy sources.”
Neither company would reveal the price tag for the Indiana Crossroads project.