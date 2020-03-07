WHITE COUNTY — School officials in White County are assuring students and parents they are taking health safety precautions when it comes to COVID-19 — better known as coronavirus.
Each of White County’s school corporations — Twin Lakes, North White, Frontier and Tri-County — sent letters home with students and posted them to their respective social media accounts, informing parents about what the schools are doing and what parents can do at home to prevent its spread.
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that may cause illness in animals or humans. In humans, several coronaviruses are known to cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).
WHO says COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered form of coronavirus, which was unidentified before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19, according to WHO, are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually.
Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell. Most people (about 80 percent), the WHO says, recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing.
As of March 6, the global death toll was 3,404, while more than 100,000 people have been infected in more than 80 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
The school letters sent home to parents advise them that any student who has traveled to China, Japan or Italy in the last 21 days should seek and follow medical advice. The letters also urge parents to monitor their child’s condition.
“Outbreaks like this are always troublesome,” Superintendent Nick Eccles said. “Some parents and students might be worried about this virus and how it may impact our schools and communities. Be assured that we are aware of these concerns and are proactively working to ensure our schools are safe for all students and staff.”
Eccles added that the safety of students and employees is “paramount.”
“This is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation and we will provide updated information as it becomes available,” the post stated.
Frontier Superintendent Dan Sichting said the corporation will continue implementing “deep and safe” cleaning procedures in classrooms, facilities and buses.
“We will continue to wipe down frequently touched surfaces with special wipes aimed at killing germs,” Sichting said, adding that there is no current threat in Frontier schools.
“I am happy to report at this point, no students, staff or community members have been impacted by the coronavirus,” he said.
Sichting said the school corporation has been able to “successfully stay away” from high percentages of cold and flu illnesses so far this school year.
“We believe this to be a result of the cleaning procedures in our buildings,” he said.
Twin Lakes officials said school nurses and staff will be working with students to promote good hygiene and to keep “everyone healthy and safe.”
TL also plans to work with custodians to ensure schools receive thorough cleaning every day. They also ask parents to help in reinforce healthy practices at home.
Each of the schools is working closely with the White County Health Department, Indiana Department of Health, and the Indiana Department of Education and will provide updates and alerts as needed.