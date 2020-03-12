WHITE COUNTY — All four White County school corporations don’t have plans as of yet to close its schools due to Indiana’s coronavirus spread.
School leaders from Twin Lakes, Frontier, North White and Tri-County met with White County Health Department officials Thursday afternoon to discuss COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus. Because no case has yet been reported in White County, it’s business as usual for all four school districts.
“As of (Thursday), there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in White County,” Frontier Superintendent Dan Sichting said. “Reports of school closings in the state of Indiana are based on confirmed cases of COVID-19 in those areas.”
So far, Avon Community, Zionsville Community, Western Boone Community and Lebanon Community school corporations, The Orchard and Park Tudor schools in Indianapolis, and all Wayne County public and private schools will be closed and using e-Learning.
Sichting said that in addition to himself, all school corporation superintendents — Michael Galvin at Twin Lakes, Nick Eccles at North White and Patrick Culp at Tri-County — are closely monitoring developments concerning the coronavirus’ spread and whether to shift to e-Learning options.
“We will work in consultation with the White County Health Department, White County Emergency Management Agency, Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Education regarding the necessity to make a decision on distance learning opportunities,” Sichting said.
The Frontier superintendent said the situation is fluid and could change “in an hour or next week.”
“This is uncharted territory,” Sichting said.
Each superintendent, Sichting said, received the following information from the Indiana Department of Health concerning COVID-19.
“There currently is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the same preventative steps that help stop the spread of any respiratory infection, including influenza, which is a greater public health threat locally. This includes washing hands often with soap and water, staying home when you are sick and covering a cough or sneeze.”
Sichting said White County’s superintendents urge parents and students headed out of town on spring break to monitor their intended destination’s travel restrictions.
“It should be noted that additional travel restrictions may be implemented that result in a student’s ability to attend school upon their return,” he said. “As such, if a student does travel in an area which is restricted, they may be subject to self-quarantine, as outlined by the CDC.”
Sichting suggested using the CDC website to keep track of travel-restricted areas.
The superintendents said they are working with their respective staffs to ensure schools are being cleaned and sterilized each day, including “high-touch areas” such as doors, water fountains, light switches and desks.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb late Thursday issued a set of steps the state will take to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Among those is a 20-day waiver of the 180-day instructional requirement that schools can use for the rest of the academic year.
The waived days do not need to be used consecutively and can be leveraged as needed.
If a school corporation has evidence of community spread or a confirmed positive test for coronavirus, Holcomb said officials should consult with the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana State Department of Health for additional steps.
“Schools should plan now for broader closures, including eLearning and remote classroom options,” he said.
The Indiana Department of Education, the governor said, will release additional guidance detailing the process for submitting waiver requests as early as March 13.
Holcomb’s directive advises schools to follow the guidelines for non-essential gatherings as they make decisions about non-essential extracurricular or co-curricular activities.