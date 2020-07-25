MONTICELLO — All four White County schools plan a return to in-person classes next month.
Frontier, North White and Tri-County each publicly released plans for returning to class. Twin Lakes sent its re-entry plans to students and parents, as well as posted the information to the school corporation’s website.
Each school’s board, with the exception of Frontier, has approved their respective plans. Frontier’s school board is expected to pass its plan at its July 27 meeting.
While each school plan will have its own nuances, all will have precautions in place to deal with the COVID-19 health emergency, ranging from regular sanitizing and social distancing measures and strict access to — and movement within — school buildings.
Frontier and Tri-County will each head back to class Aug. 6. Twin Lakes will start the new school year Aug. 10 and North White will be back on campus Aug. 13. Check individual school re-entry plans for start times.
“Trust me when I say it has not been easy or fun trying to come up with our re-entry plan,” Tri-County Superintendent Patrick Culp said earlier this month. “But what we have tried to focus on is what is best for our students and staff.”
Each school also provides a remote learning option for students who are not comfortable returning to in-person classes during the pandemic. Students who choose the remote option must maintain that selection for the time each school designates. Check the individual school plan requirements for this option.
Students who opt for virtual instruction won’t be able to participate in extracurricular activities.
Remote learning will be used should there be a spike in COVID-19 cases, either in each individual school or community. In such a case, schools will work with the White County Health Department to make any kind of short- or long-term closure decision.
Each school also asks that parents perform a “self-screen” of their children before sending them to school. Any child with a fever of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and those with cough, runny nose, sore throat, chills, vomiting, or other symptoms should be kept home.
Parents who are unsure if their child should remain at home may contact the school nurse for more instruction.
Should a student be confirmed to have a case of COVID-19 at any time, schools will close for one to five days. Multiple school or community cases will result in a long-term closure. In either case, remote learning would take place.
Each school also strongly encouraged students and staff to wear a mask or face covering in it’s original plan. But on Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order for all Hoosiers to wear masks in all places in which social distancing is not possible.