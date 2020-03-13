MONTICELLO — All four White County school corporations are closed at least through March 30 due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The announcement came about 24 hours after the superintendents of Twin Lakes, Frontier, North White and Tri-County met with White County Health Department officials and decided to stay open because there were no reported cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, within the county’s borders.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, no new cases were reported as of 10 a.m. Friday, when the number of infected people stood at 12 across eight counties.
The individuals with positive tests reside in Marion, St. Joseph, Hendricks, Adams, Boone, Howard, Johnson and Noble counties. All but one are adults, according to information from the Indiana Department of Health.
The nearest case to White County is one positive test of COVID-19 in Howard County, which borders southeastern Carroll and southern Cass counties.
White County’s schools join a growing list of Indiana districts — including Delphi, Logansport and all school districts in Tippecanoe County, among others — that have taken similar measures.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced a set of steps the state will take to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Among those is a 20-day waiver of the 180-day instructional requirement that schools can use for the rest of the academic year. The waived days, he said, do not need to be used consecutively and can be leveraged as needed.
Live classes at Twin Lakes, North White, Frontier and Tri-County are off through March 20. Students will attend virtual classrooms Monday through Thursday via eLearning technology. March 20 is a planned waiver day.
The following week, March 23-27, is spring break.
The four schools will also use March 30 as another waiver day, which school leaders will use to reassess the situation and possibly open campuses for in-person classes.
All schools were closed at midnight March 14 through 7 a.m. March 18, when support staff (custodians) will re-enter to begin disinfecting procedures.
“Twin Lakes School Corporation continues to take steps to protect the health and safety of our students and staff,” the school posted on its Facebook page.
A day earlier, Holcomb advised Indiana schools to plan for “broader closures, including eLearning and remote classroom options.”
Twin Lakes Superintendent Michael Galvin already directed teachers to begin developing eLearning activities in the event of the long-term closure.
North White Superintendent Nick Eccles, via email, urged people to “continue checking your school’s website for updates as things continue to change quickly for schools during this pandemic.”
Dan Sichting, superintendent of Frontier School Corporation, called the school closures amid the COVID-19 concerns “uncharted territory.”
Sichting said families who plan to travel out of town for vacations during spring break should monitor the CDC website for travel restrictions at their intended destination, as it may affect a student’s ability to attend school upon their return.
“As such, if a student does travel in an area which is restricted, they may be subject to self-quarantine as outlined by the CDC,” he said.
Delphi Community School Corporation in Carroll County announced Friday it is closed from March 16 to April 3, with March 16 designated as a “vacation day” and eLearning taking place between March 17-20.
There are no activities at any of the schools until further notice.
Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia and Louisiana have ordered all schools closed, while Kentucky’s governor has recommended closing all schools.