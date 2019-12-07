November 2019
Station 66, 7235 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 4: One non-critical violation: All items (food, drink, etc.) must be stored six inches off floor. To be corrected today.
Family Express #45, 429 N. Market St., Monon; Inspected Nov. 4: One critical and one non-critical violation: Hand sink, located in dish-washing area, is not being used properly, not accessible. To be corrected by today. No sanitizing buckets available for use in pizza prep and drink dispensing area. To be corrected by today.
Rural King, 1004 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 5: No violations this inspection.
Bridgeview Marathon Express, 201 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 5: No violations this inspection.
Subway, 1008 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 6: Four non-critical violations and one repeat violation: No certified food handlers certificate posted; Floor, in dining area, has excessive amount of debris; Pre-cooked frozen foods being thawed over fresh vegetables in reach-in cooler; All spray bottles must be marked with contents. To be corrected by today.
Dollar General # 17967, 910 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 6: No violations this inspection.
Green and Beans LLC, 602 W. Fisher St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 8: All violations from previous inspections have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Pit Stop Pantry, 5508 N. W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 12: Two non-critical violations: Chemicals being stored on hand sink – bleach, dish soap, etc. Hand sink must be designated for hand washing only. To be corrected by today.
Janet’s Intown, 213 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 12: No violations this inspection.
McDonald’s #2956, 726 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 13: One critical and five non-critical violations. Employee hand sink being blocked by trash cans. Corrected. Bathrooms, trash overflowing and toilets need cleaning; Counter under coffee bar has extreme amount of debris; Beverage Air #6 Taulsen #4 need through cleaning debris and build-up on bottom of units; All equipment must have measuring devices in interior that can be read easily; Heavy debris under all equipment needs to be swept and mopped on a regular basis. All to be corrected by today.
Subway, 1518 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 13: One non-critical violation: No certified food handler on site – in process – gave information. To be corrected by three months.
Family Express, 211 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Nov. 15: No violations this inspection.
Main Street Station, 912 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 18: Two non-critical violations: Interior of ice machine, white panel, has build-up; All refrigeration and freezer units must have visible temperature measuring device. To be corrected by today.
USA Monticello, 1515 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 18: No violations this inspection.
Monticello Pizza King, 804 W. Fisher St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 19: One non-critical violation: Vent above ice machine has build-up. To be corrected by today.
Dollar General #20807, 303 W. Second St., Burnettsville; Inspected Nov. 20: No violations per pre-opening. Permit issued on this date.
Rugie’s, 1210 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 25: One critical violation and two non-critical violations: Raw hamburger being stored directly on top of raw pork. To be corrected by today. Several wiping towels being stored directly on preparation counters — Should be in sanitizing solution between use; Metal shelf, under grill area, storing buns etc., needs to be made easily cleanable. To be corrected by today.
Pizza Hut, 1108 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Nov. 25: No violations this inspection.
T.C.C., 3267 N. W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 26: Two non-critical violations: All refrigeration units need temperature measuring devices that are visible; Magic Chef refrigerator/freezer unit needs cleaning. To be corrected by today.
Whiskey and Wine Saloon, 4986 White Point Drive, Monticello; Inspected Nov. 27: Three non-critical violations: Chest freezer in storeroom needs defrosted; Shelves in storeroom holding pots and pans, etc. need cleaned. To be corrected by two weeks. Three-bay sink not being used properly. To be corrected by today.