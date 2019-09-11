August 2019
Dollar General, 834 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 6: Two non-critical findings: Floors throughout entire store need cleaned; Back storeroom is very unorganized — several food items being stored directly on floor. To be corrected by today.
F.O. Eagles, 402 N. Third St., Monticello; Inspected Aug 6: No violations this inspection.
Wendy’s, 1064 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 6: No violations this inspection.
USA Reynolds, 401 East US Hwy 24, Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 6: Two non-critical findings: Towels for wiping not being stored correctly between use; Sanitizing water tested above 200 ppm. Corrected.
Family Express #28, 112 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 6: One non-critical finding: Floor in walk-in cooler needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.
Supertest #1, 305 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 7: Two non-critical findings: No visible thermometer in Coca-Cola reach-in holding self serve sandwiches; All items in walk-in cooler must be held six inches off floor. To be corrected by today.
Monticello Senior Center, 116 E. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 7: No violations this inspection.
Kinser’s Bakery, 215 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 7: No violations this inspection.
D & J Gas Mart, 101 E. Second St., Burnettsville: Inspected Aug. 8: Two non-critical findings: No hair restraint on food prep; No visible thermometer in reach-in chest freezer in storeroom. To be corrected by today.
American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 12: No violations this inspection.
R & M Brookston, 347 N. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Aug. 12: Six non-critical findings: No temperature measuring device in hot holding case in deli; display case, across from deli area, needs cleaned; liner in meat display needs to be changed every two to three months. To be corrected by today. Ceiling tile in deli area to be replaced; water forming under rugs in front of deli area – maybe issue with coolers and condensation. To be corrected by three months. No certified food handler on site. To be corrected by six months.
White County Jail, 915 Hanawalt St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 12: Three non-critical findings: All items in walk-in cooler must have dates for seven day in and out; Floor, beneath dishwasher, has debris – needs to be kept clean at all times; Mops must be stored to air dry between use. To be corrected by today.
Good To Go, 202 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Aug. 13: No violations this inspection.
R & M Monticello, 710 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 13: One critical finding and four non-critical findings: Meat slicer is extremely dirty. To be corrected immediately. No visible thermometer inside freezer unit on west wall; Wrapping area, in storeroom on east wall, is extremely dirty with personal items being stored at the station. To be corrected by today. Large air gap on delivery door at rear of store. To be corrected by one week. Sliding door on Deli case has a broken handle. To be corrected by three months.
Whistle Stop, 10012 N. US Hwy 421, Monon; Inspected Aug. 14: No violations this inspection.
Good To Go, 102 N. Kenton St., Reynolds; Inspected Aug. 15: Two non-critical findings: Interior of ice machine has build-up; All items in walk-in cooler and freezer need to be stored six inches off floor. To be corrected by today.
Arni’s Pizza, 301 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 15: No violations this inspection.
Manny’s Korner, 733 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 16: No violations this inspection.
Dollar General, 910 S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 19: No violations this inspection.
J & J Roadhouse, State Hwy 43 N., Brookston; Inspected Aug. 19: No violations this inspection.
Chalmers American Legion, 101 E. Main St., Chalmers; Inspected Aug. 20: One non-critical finding: Floor needs to be repainted or linoleum — location kitchen/prep area. To be corrected by six months.
I.U. Health White Memorial Hospital, 720 S. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 20: No violations this inspection.
Capitol Bakery, 1405 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 21: One non-critical finding: Several food items in Coca-Cola cooler need to have label to tell name of store, phone number and all ingredients plus expiration date.
Dan’s Fish Fry Service, Inc., CDC; Inspected Aug. 22: No violations this inspection.
Whyte Horse Winery, 1510 S. Airport Road, Monticello; Inspected Aug. 23: No violations this inspection.
Monical’s, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 27: Eight non-critical findings: Interior of ice machine has build-up of mold and debris; Table in dish-washing area needs paper changed and de-cluttered; Sanitizing sink tested above 200 ppm; Shelf above table in dish-washing area – several storage containers are very dirty – need cleaned or replaced; Several items in walk-in cooler are not dated and labeled for use; Wall behind table in dish-washing area has debris; Mop sink has excessive amount of build-up (black substance) needs cleaned or replaced; All refrigeration units must have visible temperature measuring devices. All to be corrected today.
The Dam Pub, 1868 N. Francis St., Monticello; Inspected Aug. 28: One non-critical finding: Mops need to be hung to air dry between use.