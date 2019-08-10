July 2019
Funnel Cake Factory, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 26: Four critical findings and four non-critical findings: No knowledgeable person on site; funnel cake batter being stored near fryer not covered – looks very old and dried around bowl rim; hand sink being used to store deep fryer basket and other items; floors, wall, ceiling have grease and debris; cabinets surface very dirty – grease etc.; all vents have build-up of debris; outside fenced in area is very dirty and equipment being stored there to be used at a later date. To be corrected by today. Closed due to unsanitary conditions.
Funnel Cake Factory, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 26: Closed due to unsanitary conditions – will not reopen until health department re-inspects.
Funnel Cake Factory, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected June 28: Four non-critical findings: Floors starting to crack – need replaced by next season. To be corrected by one year. Vents above fryer need cleaned – have debris; fryer grease container needs new oil and fryer needs cleaned; cabinets need cleaned and degreased. To be corrected by today.
Go Kart Track/La Fiesta, 2648 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Three non-critical findings: Sink for hand washing and three-bay sink must be sealed to wall before opening; screens must be placed in pass-through windows; door entering kitchen must be placed before opening. To be corrected by two days.
Funnel Cake Factory, 5224 Indiana Beach Road, Monticello; Inspected July 1: One critical finding and one non-critical finding: Hand sink is still being used for other than its purpose. To be corrected by today. Several items still being stored in rear section of store. To be corrected by today. Establishment re-opened on this date.
Go Kart Track/La Fiesta, 2648 N.W. Shafer Drive, Monticello; Inspected July 1: All violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit issued this date.
Lehman Country Concessions, Wolcott Fourth of July Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 4: No violations this inspection.
Sublette’s Ribs Inc., Wolcott Fourth of July Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 4: No violations this inspection.
Remington Poultry, Wolcott Fourth of July Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 4: No violations this inspection.
Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, Wolcott Fourth of July Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 4: No violations this inspection.
Simplicity Innovations, Wolcott Fourth of July Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 4: One non-critical finding: Utensils being stored on towels between use. Corrected.
Hobo Concessions, Wolcott Fourth of July Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 4: No violations this inspection.
The Homestead, Wolcott Fourth of July Festival, Wolcott; Inspected July 4: No violations this inspection.
Buffalo Stop and Shop, 100 E. Cross St., Buffalo; Inspected July 4: Two critical findings and two non-critical findings: Excessive amount of flies in kitchen/prep area; several wiping towels lying on counters in kitchen/prep area; improper use of three-bay sink for wash, rinse and sanitizing; sanitizing water testing excessively high. Sanitizing test strips were made available for use. To be corrected by today.
Down The Street, 101 N. Francis St., Monticello; Inspected July 8: Two non-critical findings: Mop sink and three-bay sink have build-up – need cleaned before use; basket of clothing being stored on three-bay sink – personal items need to be in one designated area. To be corrected by today.
King Buffet, 938 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected July 9: Three non-critical findings: Vents above grill area have build-up of grease; center aisle prep table, bottom shelf needs covering replaced and table needs cleared of clutter on bottom shelf. To be corrected by 30 days. Ceiling tiles need replaced in kitchen/prep area. To be corrected in six months.
Klein Brot Haus & Café, 106 E. Third St., Brookston; Inspected July 9: No violations this inspection.
Mitchell’s Fresh Mex, 120 N. Washington St., Delphi; Inspected July 10: No violations this inspection.
Boco Mart, 8952 W. 600 S., Wolcott; Inspected July 12: Two non-critical findings: No visible thermometer in Excellence reach-in cooler at checkout counter. To be corrected by today. All items in walk-in cooler must be stored six inches off floor. To be corrected in one week.
Lakeview Commons, 402 Tioga Road, Monticello; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
Shakes and Giggles, White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
Pop’s Place, White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
Alutok Amusements, Inc., White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
Dippin Delicious, White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
John’s Campground Bakery, White County 4-H Fair, Reynolds; Inspected July 15: No violations this inspection.
John’s Bakery & Café, 1017 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected July 17: Three non-critical findings: Several wiping towels lying on counters – need to be stored in sanitizing solution between use; bottom shelf on prep table, in kitchen/prep area, needs cleaned; shelf, holding coffee pot, etc., covering needs replaced. To be corrected by today.
Walgreen’s Co. #10532, 812 W. Broadway St., Monticello; Inspected July 17: No violations this inspection.
Lakeshore Drive Inc., 100 Ricky Road, Monticello; Inspected July 19: No violations this inspection.
Riverside Pub, 1809 Francis St., Monticello; Inspected July 19: Four non-critical violations: No certified food handler on site. To be corrected by three months. Microwave, in prep area, needs cleaned; no sanitizing buckets available for hand towels and wiping towels in kitchen prep area; several wiping towels lying on prep counters. To be corrected by today.
Lost Acres Camping Resort, 2148 W. 400 East, Monticello; Inspected July 19: One non-critical finding: No sanitizing bucket available for wiping towels. To be corrected by today, 106 E. Main St., Chalmers; Inspected July 30: Two critical findings and three non-critical findings: Interior white panel inside ice machine has large amount of build-up; no sanitizing buckets available to store wiping towels between use. To be corrected by today. All refrigeration units need working thermometers that are visible when door is opened; no hand towels at employee hand sink; three-bay sink being used improperly for wash, rinse, sanitize. To be corrected by today.