December 2019
Casey’s, 301 S. Prairie St., Brookston; Inspected Dec. 2: Two non-critical violations: Walk-in cooler – several items lying directly on floor — pop cans, pop bottles, boxes. To be corrected by today. No certified food handler on site; in process. To be corrected by three months.
White County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 323, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 2: No violations this inspection.
Casey’s, 1504 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Dec. 2: Four non-critical violations: Chemical sanitizer in bucket testing below 200 ppm; All bags of foods taken from original packaging must be dated for use; All refrigeration and freezer units must have a visible temperature measuring device; No certified food handler on site – in process. All to be corrected by today.
Nancy’s Mexican Grocery, 102 E. Fourth St., Monon; Inspected Dec. 3: One non-critical violation: Items in chest freezer in kitchen prep area need to be dated for use. To be corrected by today.
Nancy’s Taqueria, 102 E. Fourth St., Monon; Inspected Dec. 3: No violations this inspection.
Park Place Learning Center, 904 City Park Loop, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 4: No violations this inspection.
Woodlawn Pre-School, 300 S. Beach Drive, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 4: No violations this inspection.
Am Vets Post 91, 219 Northwestern Avenue, Monticello; Inspected Dec. 5: No violations this inspection.
Monical’s Pizza, 912½ S. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Dec. 6: One critical violation and two non-critical violations: Chemicals in bottles being stored on dish rack. To be corrected by today. Ceiling and walls must be thoroughly cleaned or painted; Floors and carpet need to be thoroughly cleaned. To be corrected by two weeks. In process on all items. Will return in three weeks for follow-up.
The Smokehouse/Cosgray’s, 11402 E. 700 North, Idaville; Inspected Dec. 8: No violations this inspection.
Wolcott Café and Catering, 201 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Dec. 9: Three non-critical violations: Shelves, holding can goods need to be cleaned. To be corrected by three months. Wiping towels being stored on prep area counters; All food items need to be stored off floor surface. To be corrected by today.
Jackson Street Pub, 121 W. Third St., Brookston; Inspected Dec. 10: No violations this inspection.
Burger King, 1107 N. Main St., Monticello; Inspected Dec. 16: Three non-critical violations: Floor, under area where oil is stored, has a large amount of build-up; Vent in ceiling, near ice cream area, has build-up; All refrigeration and freezer units need visible temperature measuring devices regardless if there is one on the outside of unit. To be corrected by today.
Healthies of Monticello, 1013 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Dec. 13: Three non-critical violations: Self-closure on restroom door; Four-bay sink and hand sink need to be sealed to the wall; Door to be installed between main area and storeroom. To be corrected before opening.
Healthies of Monticello, 1013 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Dec. 16: Two non-critical violations: Door between storeroom and front area will be installed within the week. To be corrected by one week. All other violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Permit issued on this date.
Roots Eatery and Pub, 114 N. Range St., Wolcott; Inspected Dec. 17: One critical violation, two non-critical violations, and one repeat violation: Several wiping towels lying directly on prep counters. To be corrected today. Vent above dishwasher has buildup of debris; Area holding soiled towels, mop being stored in soiled water, needs to be organized for use. To be corrected by today.
Sublette’s Ribs, 924 N. Sixth St., Monticello; Inspected Dec. 18: One critical violation and two non-critical violations: Hand sink in prep area not working properly – shut off at time of inspection. To be corrected by 30 days. Vents above fryers have build-up. To be corrected by 30 days. Refrigerator/Freezer in front prep area needs cleaned. To be corrected by today.